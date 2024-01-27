Actress Alyssa Milano Justifies Fundraiser Support for Son’s Baseball Team: “I Pay For Team Uniforms”

Actress Alyssa Milano justifies her decision to seek fundraiser support for her 12-year-old son’s baseball team. The 51-year-old Charmed star faced a lot of criticism after asking her social media followers to contribute to the team’s Cooperstown trip through a GoFundMe page she started on behalf of David Bugliari, her talent agent husband.

Despite facing questions about why she didn’t personally fund the endeavor, Milano confidently stands by her decision. You can find out more about her defense below.

Alyssa Milano justifies sharing the GoFundMe she created on behalf of her husband for her son on X on Friday, January 26. She mentions covering team uniforms, throwing birthday parties, and sponsoring kids who struggle with monthly dues. Additionally, she highlights the kids’ involvement in fundraising through activities like car washes and other fun tasks. In closing, she expresses gratitude to those who contributed to her husband’s GoFundMe.

Milano shared, “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties, and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

She then added, “The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights and many other fun things. Thank you to all who have contributed to the GoFundMe! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

The criticism arose after the actress shared a $10,000 GoFundMe link seeking support for her son’s baseball team’s Cooperstown trip.

The link for the GoFundMe reveals more information about the use of the funds. It reads,

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

People’s Response to the GoFundMe

Social media users criticized the GoFundMe, slamming Milano for asking for money to support her son’s baseball team instead of personally funding the program as the actress has an estimated net worth in the $10 million range according to Parade. Her husband, Bugliari, also has a huge net worth of $5 million.

One X user said, “What’s with these rich hoes asking for money on a GoFundMe page?! I thought Catelyn was bad but now Alyssa Milano? Like, bitch, you rich!”

Another said, “Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be?”

However, some fans supported her saying, “It’s unreal, right away, just because you’re an actress, people think you have to fund the entire thing. There’s not a damn thing wrong with your doing this. It’s a great example for the kids to see you as Alyssa the Mom, not Alyssa the actress. This world is overrun with/Karens!

Alyssa replied to this saying, “I know. And I would if I could.”

Another user added, “Thank you for helping give these boys an opportunity to play baseball. As a former college baseball coach and athletic director, I respect people who give so much of their time, treasures and talents for the kids. Everyone has something they can contribute.”