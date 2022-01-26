A Quiet Place Spinoff Will Now Release in September 2023

It’s been a rough week for moviegoers everywhere. Following the announcement that Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 would be postponed by one year each, Paramount Pictures has now revealed a lineup of upcoming films that have also had their launch dates changed.

One of those films is the unnamed A Quiet Place sequel, which was earlier scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023.

With no official title or plot summary, we can now be certain that Paramount will keep the info of the spin-off film under wraps for at least a little longer.

The fact that it is labeled as a spin-off suggests that the plot will not follow Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children a third time, but we have yet to learn whether the survivor family will be involved in any way in the upcoming story.

The change in release dates coincides with the unpredictability of box office performance now that the coronavirus’s new variant Omicron poses a threat to put the world on high alert due to the increasing number of cases each day. The third chapter of the story has been forced back six months, with a new release date of September 22, 2023.

This isn’t the first time the global epidemic has impacted the Quiet Place franchise. A Quiet Place II was supposed to hit theaters in March 2020, the month COVID began to spread globally.

The film was eventually released more than a year later, in May 2021, to rave reviews and a remarkable box office outcome: it grossed nearly $300 million records worldwide, and the remake set a record for the largest opening during the pandemic. Even so, if fans of the horror series and Paramount want to see a similar outcome in future releases, it appears that they will have to wait. Quietly.

Praise for A Quiet Place 2

Back in October, there’s also a significant shift in the unnamed spin-off: director Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud), who had been attached to helm the production, amicably parted ways with it, supposedly in balance in favor of directing another sci-fi work at Paramount.

Michael Sarnoski, a filmmaker who made his showcase film debut with 2021’s Pig, a highly praised film starring Nicolas Cage that is making its way through awards festivals such as the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Chicago Film Critics Association, was substituted for him.

A Quiet Place 3 Cast

Unfortunately, no information about the cast of “A Quiet Place Part III” is presently available. However, it appears that Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott will come back with her children, Regan and Marcus (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).

Of course, it’s unclear whether those brave kids, as well as the new faces played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou in “Part II,” will survive the occurrences of the sequel, but fans will love to see them return in some capacity in Part III. It’s also not difficult to envision Krasinski’s character, Lee Abbott, appearing in flashbacks (as he apparently does in “Part II”).

It’s difficult to imagine a “Quiet Place” film without at least anyone Abbott family member, but crazier things have happened in Hollywood, and there are countless different factors that go into making a film. Still, the Abbotts’ convincing family dynamic was a big reason for the genre-changing original’s success, and we’d be amazed if this element of the story doesn’t figure into “Part III.”

The Plot of A Quiet Place 3

The plot, which has yet to be confirmed, will almost certainly follow the story of that one family as they find it difficult to survive in a world infested with alien beasties. With the first film, Krasinski established himself as a major talent, and as long as his identity is known, “A Quiet Place Part III” should seep with suspense, unnerves, and remarkably heartfelt instances, and we will be on board.

It’ll be interesting to see how Blunt’s character has successfully invaded the post-apocalyptic world up to this point, presuming she’s back for a third round.

Evelyn Abbott is definitely a survivor and has monster-fighting abilities in spades, having made it this far in a world in which something as quiet as shaking of leaves can be the death of you; the trailer for “Part II” makes it look as if she’s starting to take on some pretty Sarah Connor-y characteristics, and we’d certainly like to see that discovered further.

Perhaps “Part III” will even finish the trilogy by allowing Evelyn to play a role in humankind’s eventual success over their blind conquerors. In any case, that’s how we’d phrase it.

Trailer For A Quiet Place 3

After all, presuming “A Quiet Place Part III” gets off the ground, we won’t receive any trailer for a long time.