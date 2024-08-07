55 Earliest Ever Photographs Of The USA

As we live in a fast-paced world now, it’s very difficult to believe today that pictures were once a rare thing. However, the rare 55 earliest photographs of the United States of America take us back to the timezone when taking photographs was actually a very occasional thing. In this article, we will look at some of the historical photos that will reveal the early days of America and how the nation took its shape based on the places, people, and events.

Self-Portrait of Robert Cornelius from 1839

In 1839, an amateur chemist and photography enthusiast, Robert Cornelius from Philadelphia, took a picture of himself by setting up his camera at the back of his family store in Philadelphia. On the back of the picture, he wrote, “The first light picture ever taken. 1839.”

Miners During The California Gold Rush in 1852

The California Gold Rush, or the discovery of gold, began in 1848 when gold was found in California. This particular event changed the face of America in the 19th century, and people moved from the eastern parts of the US towards the western parts in search of the metal. Also, new mines were established, and most people sought employment there. In 1852, a modest number of miners were pictured together in California’s Auburn Ravine region.

The Above View of Boston in 1860

The image of Boston which was taken in 1860 serves as one of the best examples of aerial photography and is one of the earliest photos taken in America. The picture was captured by Boston-based photographer, James Wallace Black from a hot air balloon. Also, the photograph features many residents including the Old South Meeting House where the Boston Tea Party was planned before the picture was taken.

Picture of Civil War Damage in Charleston, South Carolina

During the Civil War period from 1861 to 1865, the condition of the United States was very crucial and unstable. Also, many paintings depict the devastation of the Civil War, but the city of Charleston in South Carolina was important because, in that particular city, the Union and Confederate forces fought continuously for power. Due to this, soldiers attacked, and a big fire burned the whole city. In the 1860s, two men were pictured together amid the destruction which happened.

A Destroyed House in Atlanta Due To Civil War

Another photo that was taken during the Civil War was of a ravaged house in Atlanta, Georgia. The Ponder House in Georgia’s capital city, Atlanta, was destroyed by the Union forces when the Confederate troops occupied it. The photo of the house was taken in the 1860s, and the house can be seen as being entirely destroyed by bullets.

Photo of Slave Auction House in Atlanta

During the Union occupation of Georgia during the Civil War, photographer George N. Bernard took a picture of the Slave Auction House in Atlanta. In the picture, an African-American soldier is sitting with a rifle on his side outside the Slave Auction House on Whitehall Street.

Michigan’s Union Field Hospital in the 1860s

The picture of a Union Field Hospital was taken in the 1860s and was one of the earliest pictures of the United States. The image of the hospital shows that it has been opened in the rural area of Michigan and the nurses of the Michigan Soldier’s Relief Society are surrounding the troops.

NYC’s Wall Street in the 1860s

After the Civil War came to its conclusion in the late 1860s, many people moved to New York City in order to seek employment. However, the recession in 1866 made it very difficult for the veterans to seek employment. The picture of NYC’a Wall Street shows that people are pulling horse carts instead of taxis and cabs which we see today and buildings such as 40 Wall Street haven’t touched the sky. The image taken long before shows a very different view of NYC.

Terrific View of Nashville in the 1860s

Similar to New York City, Nashville was also a place that was completely unrecognizable in the 19th century. Today we know Nashville as a city with neon lights, lofty skyscrapers, and lively people. But back in the 1860s, the city was backed by wilderness and had low-rise homes without any lights and colors.

Yosemite Valley’s View in the 1865

The picture of Yosemite Valley was taken in 1865, long before Yosemite National Park was established in October 1890. The picture of the valley shows it was carved out by Mother Nature and looks exactly the same today.

1868 Picture of Some Indigenous People in Southeastern Alaska

In 1868, some Indigenous people were captured in a picture while sitting on Alaska’s Rock Cod. Also, the picture also has Fort Wrangle and Wrangell Island. Also, Haida, Eyak, Tlingit, and Tsimshian tribes have been inhabited in this area of Southeast Alaska for a very long time.

Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park

Mammoth Hot Springs is a large complex consisting of hot springs on the travertine hill in the Yellowstone National Park. They are created over years when hot water from the spring gets cool and deposits calcium carbonate. Prior to the establishment of Yellowstone National Park, the Mammoth Hot Springs were captured in a picture in 1869.

Street View of Helena, Capital City of Montana

After growing up during the California Good Rush in the 1860s, Helena was named as the capital of Montana in the year 1875. Montana was known as the big sky country at that time, and Helena’s street view was captured in a picture in 1870, when it was a town filled with horse-pulled carts and small saloons.

Hayden Geological Survey at Yellowstone National Park in 1871

The picture of Hayden Geological Survey taken in 1871 at the Yellowstone National Park was one of the earliest pictures of the USA. The photo captures the team that explored and thoroughly inspected the land that would ultimately become Yellowstone National Park. Also, the image features the Mirror Lake.

Picture of the First Boat on Yellowstone Lake

Yellowstone National Park was the first national park that was established in the United States and today, it has become so well-known that people come there from far away places to hike and to go boating in Yellowstone Lake. However, the first boat to be launched in Yellowstone Lake was Annie and it was captured in a picture taken in 1871.

Shoshone Falls in Idaho

Another beauty of Mother Nature which was captured in a picture in 1874 was the Shoshone Falls. The waterfall, which is a cascade on Idaho’s Snake River is often called by the local people as Niagara of the West.

Picture of America’s Capitol Building in the 1870s

The Capitol Building of America was first established in 1873 and it has since changed and improved many times because it is one of the most important landmarks of America. A picture of it was taken in the 1870s after the erection of the Capitol’s distinctive cast-iron dome in 1850-1860.

Fourth of July Celebrations in 1877 in South Carolina

A picture of South Carolina was taken in 1877 which is completely different from the photo of Charleston, which was taken during the Civil War. This photo of the city shows the people of St. Helena Island gathering together and celebrating the Fourth of July under the Spanish Moss. Also, you can see the fine dresses of the people and the table of food prepared to enjoy America’s Independence Day in 1877.

Travelers Pass Through a Tree Tunnel in California

In the 1880s, the Wawona Tree, a soaring sequoia tree with a tunnel cut through it, was captured in a picture. However, the damaged tree fell in the 1960s due to harsh winter conditions. But the fallen tree remains in the Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove.

A Railroad in the Cascades

The railroads in America were built in the 19th century, at a very fast pace and they were very crucial for places such as Pacific Northwest, where the big logging industry was located. In 1885, the railroad was captured in a picture in which you can see a group of construction workers working on the railroads in Washington State.

Tornado Captured Near Howard, South Dakota

The image of the tornado, which some sources stated is the oldest known photo of a tornado, was taken approximately 22 miles southwest of Howard in South Dakota in 1884. At that time, tornadoes were very common in the southeastern regions and central plains and were responsible for the deaths of almost 60 people every year.

The Beginning of the Statue of Liberty in 1885

The starting of the big, Statue of Liberty was captured in a picture in 1885. The photo shows the giant toes and torch of the Statue of Liberty, as it was yet to be assembled on Bedloe’s Island.

Alaska’s Treadwell Gold Mine in 1889

The major transformation of Alaska happened due to the Klondike Gold Rush, which brought many seekers to the region. However, gold mining was already happening there even before the Gold Rush. Alaska’s Treadwell Gold Mine located on Douglas Island was working towards mining gold since 1881. In 1889, Alaska’s gold mine was pictured in a busy state and working heavily.

Picture of American photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston

Frances Benjamin Johnston was a famous American photographer who was well-known for her photojournalism, which spread through social issues and architecture. In the 1890s, the photographer was captured in a picture in which children around her are looking at her camera.

Man Captured Rowing a Boat in Boston Harbor

Boston Harbor is now a tourist destination with the Institute of Contemporary Art and famous restaurants of the Seaport District located on the banks. However, earlier, it was known as a site of the Boston Tea Party, where Americans threw tons of tea into the water to protest against the British taxes. In the 1890s, a man was pictured rowing a boat in the glassy water of the Harbor.

Skating in New York’s Central Park

Ice skating in NYC’s Central Park is very famous around the world and is considered one of the great joys of winter in the country. In 1890, the Central Park of New York City was captured in a picture where people can be seen enjoying ice skating, and also the Dakota Apartments can be seen rising above the frozen lake.

Classical Cliff House in San Francisco

On the coast of San Franciso, the grand Neo-classical Cliff House is a famous landmark that catches the attention of tourists and was initially used as a resort. The house is still intact at its place, though it has been damaged by fire several times in the past. In 1890, the cliff house was pictured in its original form when it was built in 1863.

French Market of New Orleans in 1890

The Frech Market located in New Orleans is a beloved tourist spot, consisting of stylish cafes and stores, inspired by the French theme. In 1890, the tourist attraction of New Orleans was captured in a picture and it shows the rugged cobbled streets of the market, which was created in 1791.

South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation for Lakota People

The Pine Ridge Reservation of the South Dakota region which was inhabited by the Indigenous Lakota people, was captured in a picture in 1891. Also, the image was taken a year after the Wounded Knee Massacre happened, in which the army of the United States of America killed many Lakota people.

Chicago’s First World Fair Was Captured in 1893

In 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition was the first world fair which was held in Chicago and the Field Columbian Museum was solely established to hold artifacts from the first world fair. In 1893, the first World Fair was captured in a picture and you can see the event in full swing with classical-style structures built for the fair.

New Orleans’ Street View

After the period of the Civil War, the cities of America were continuously changing in the 1890s. Even though streetcars have been around since the 1830s, but New Orleans was a city that saw the introduction of electric streetcars. In 1895, a street of New Orleans was captured in a picture in which you can see both, electric streetcars and horse-pulled carriages.

A Mail Cart in San Francisco in 1895

Today in San Francisco, big white delivery vans are used to deliver mailboxes to the homes of people. But back in the 1890s, horse-pulled mail carts were used to do the thing. In 1895, a mail cart was captured in a picture which was pulled by horses and this was very different from the means that are used today.

New York City’s Ferry to the Battery

In the 1890s, the people of New York made the most out of water and used it as a means to go from one place to another. In 1895, a picture was taken that shows people gathering outside the entrance of the Ferry to the Battery on Coney Island or Staten Island. Also, the means was preferred by the visitors because it gave a full tour of New York’s Harbour.

Florida’s East Coast Railway Extended by Henry Flagler

Henry Flagler was one of the most popular industrialists in America. He was known around the world for the development of Florida’s East Coast Railway. Also, he extended the railroad into Miami and the extension was captured in a picture in 1896. The arrival of railway services in the city of Miami made it more famous and attracted more tourism.

Iolani Palace Located in Hawaii

The earliest pictures of the United States also include the photograph of Iolani Palace situated in Hawaii. In 1899, the only royal Palace in the United States, Iolani Palace which was the home of the Kingdom of Hawaii’s monarch, was captured in a picture. The last royals who stayed in the Palace were King Kalakaua and Queen Lili’uokalani.

Woman Outside Atlanta University Captured in 1899

In 1899, four women were captured in a picture outside the Atlanta University which is now known as Clark Atlanta University. It was founded as the first historically Black University or College in 1865 in the Southern United States.

Behind the Scenes of Chicago’s Field Museum in 1899

Chicago’s Field Museum was established back in 1894 as the Field Columbian Museum. In 1899, the behind-the-scenes of the Museum were captured in a photograph in which you can see the paleontologists in the lab working with the skull of a rhinoceros along with some other specimens.

Havasupai Women in the Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon National Park was founded in 1919 and lots of Havasupai tribes lost their homes due to this. In 1899, some Havasupai women were captured in a picture while weaving baskets in the Grand Canyon region, where they lived for almost 800 years. Also, some tribal people still live in the Havasupai Indian Reservation today, just outside the realm of Grand Canyon National Park.

Crowd Gathered in Coney Island in the 1890s

In the 1890s, the Coney Island of Brooklyn became a tourist destination. Several parks including Sea-Lion Park and Steeplechase Park were opened to attract more tourism. In the 1890s, the crowd on the island was captured in a picture enjoying the refreshment stops, hotels, and shops. Also, on a street side-hut, the last fight of James J. Corbett was advertised to attract more people.

Beach View of Coney Island in the 1900

In the 1900s, the beach view of Coney Island was captured in a picture where people can be seen enjoying and soaking in the sun by sitting on the sandy shore of the beach. Also, the striking tower of the Dreamland theme park can be seen in the background.

Victorian Women Captured in a Picture in Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon took several years to get established and it looks almost the same as it was years back. In the 1900s, two women were pictured together dressed in some old-fashioned dresses gazing over the landscape of the finery.

Sioux People Riding on Horseback in the 1900s

Another picture that was taken in the 1900s was of three men riding on horseback, enjoying the beauty of America’s Plains. In the early 1900s, three Indegineous Sioux men were captured in a picture while riding on horseback through the rural Midwest region, wearing some old-fashioned clothes.

Street View of Chestnut, Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s Chestnut Street is one of the most important and busy roads, which is known around the world for its collection of well-preserved architecture. In the 1900s, the street was captured in a picture that shows horse-pulled carts instead of cars, several well-dressed city dwellers, and some buildings that are almost 100 years old.

View of Goldfield, Nevada in 1902

Nevada is one of those American towns which became famous due to the Gold Rush. One city that developed mainly because of the Gold Rush was Goldfield. The picture of the town was taken in 1902 when gold was found in the nearby hills. In the photo, you can see the popular hotel Esmeralda and the Mint Theater.

Picture of Sail Bikes in Ormond Beach Florida

Just like other regions in America, the sunshine state of Florida was establishing itself as a major tourist spot in the 1900s. Though the newly established Swish hotels and railroads were being built, steamboat tours were becoming famous, but the main attraction was the sail bikes. In 1903, a picture of two men riding sail bikes was taken advertising the popular Hotel Ormond.

Atlantic City Broadwalk of New Jersey in 1905

Atlantic City in New Jersey was one of the most visited spots for tourists, but the beach-hugging Broadwalk had its own status. In 1905, the famous Atlantic City Broadwalk was captured in a picture as it drew most of the foot traffic, with its varied shops, hotels, and restaurants. In the picture, you can see a little girl and her doll enjoying a ride in the city’s famous rolling chairs.

Dance Hall Located at California’s Venice Beach

Though California’s Venice Beach is now known for attracting crowds of people and street performers, but a long time ago, a dance hall located at that place was its main attraction. In the early 1900s, an ornate dance hall was captured in a picture, showing that it was a focal point for the visitors to wander around.

Fremont Street of Las Vegas in the Early 1900s

Some streets of the American region are unrecognizable if we look at the earliest photographs of the USA and one such street is the Fremont Street in Las Vegas. In the early 1900s, Fremont Street was captured in a picture during the time of its infancy with no hotels, shops, or colorful cocktail bars. Instead, there were only, western-style building fronts including a bakery, furniture shop, and grocery shops.

Crashed Aircraft of Orville Wright at Fort Myer in Virginia

On 17th September 1908, Orville Wright’s plane crashed at Fort Myer in Virginia and it was captured in a picture. The Wright Flyer plane was boarded by pilot Orville Wright and his passenger Lieutenant Thomas Selfridge from Fort Myer. However, the aircraft malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground injuring both the men. Thomas Selfridge lost his life whereas, Orville Wright survived the crash.

Huskies Sledding in Alaska in 1910

A vintage photo of the Frontier State was taken in 1910, which captures the winning team from the third All-Alaska Sweepstakes, a dog-sledding event held in the state between 1908 and 1917. In the picture, you can see several huskies lined up for sledding. Even today, dog mushing is a popular activity in Alaska.

Picture of California’s Palm-Lined Road

In 1910, a picture of Southern California was taken in which it can be seen that the road is lined with Palm trees, mostly crisscrossed by dirt roads and a vehicle can be seen moving.

A Marathon Runner in Washington DC

In 1911, a picture of a Washington DC marathon runner Henry Elphinstone was captured at an event. During this time, photographers present at major competitions and events were a common thing. In this picture, you can see Henry Elphinstone running through Constitution Avenue and the building of the Russell Senate Office.

New York Public Library’s Opening Day in 1911

23rd May 1911 was a landmark day for New York City because, on this day, the New York Public Library was opened officially in the elegant Beaux Arts-style building on Fifth Avenue. At that time, the building in which the library was opened, was the largest marble building in the country with bold lion sculptures.

Suffragist Elizabeth Selden White Rogers in New York City

A picture of suffragist Elizabeth Selden White Rogers was captured in 1915 when she was in New York City to promote women’s right to vote on a mobile platform. In the picture, you can see a group of men looking at her.