43 Largest Storms Ever Recorded In America

Hurricane Milton has wreaked havoc in Florida and caused billions worth of damage to the state. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that America had to deal with destructive storms. In the past there have been several such storms, even the Category 5 ones! Below we have curated a list of 43 largest storms that hit America.

1. Hurricane Katrina (2005)

Hurricane Katrina remains to be one of the deadliest catastrophes to hit America. It caused 1,833 fatalities and damages worth $161 billion in today’s dollars. The tropical cyclone affected the Southeastern United States especially Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and Northeastern United States.

2. Hurricane Harvey (2017)

Hurricane Harvey first made landfall over the San Jose Island and then advanced near Rockport. Being classified as a category 4 hurricane it was a major threat to the Americans. Its 130 mph winds, destructive rainfall, and a massive storm disrupted lives of many. Mainly it affected Texas and Louisiana and caused more than 100 deaths.

3. Hurricane Maria (2017)

Hurricane Maria started forming on 16th September and lasted till 2nd October 2017. In this duration it caused 3,059 fatalities and $91.6 worth of losses. Maria’s highest winds were recorded at 175 mph. Areas affected included Lesser Antilles especially Dominica and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Caicos Islands, The Bahamas, and Southeastern United States.

4. Hurricane Irma (2017)

Hurricane Irma was an extremely destructive tropical cyclone which made history as the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Leeward Islands. It made landfall near Marco Island in southwest Florida on 10th September. The region reported the peak wind gust of 142 MPH. Irma caused 134 fatalities and damages up to $77.2 billion.

5. Hurricane Andrew (1992)

Hurricane Andrew hit Florida and Louisiana and at that time it became the costliest storm to hit the American soil. Its highest wind’s speed was recorded as 175 mph. Overall there were 65 fatalities and $27.3 billion worth of damages.

6. Hurricane Sandy (2012)

Hurricane Sandy, which is also known as Superstorm Sandy, affected most of the eastern United States especially the coastal Mid-Atlantic States. The damages were worth $68.7 billion due to which it became the seventh costliest hurricane in American history. At its peak, Hurricane Sandy was a Category 3 storm.

7. Hurricane Audrey (1957)

Hurricane Audrey flooded an area of 1.6 million acres and reportedly killed over 400 people in Louisiana. Because of its detrimental effects Audrey is said to be the sixth deadliest hurricane in the history of America. It was a category 3 hurricane and its highest wind speed was recorded at 205 km/h. Overall Audrey caused $150 million worth damages.

8. Hurricane Helene (2024)

Extending from northwestern Florida to Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina, Hurricane Helene has currently wreaked havoc in these areas. Its extreme winds and flooding has resulted in displacing hundreds of people. Approximately, up till now Helene has caused economical damage of up to $250 billion. As a Category 4 hurricane it will surely go down as the costliest hurricane in the history of America.

9. Florida Keys Hurricane (1919)

The deadly tropical cyclone, Florida Keys Hurricane crossed across areas of the northern Caribbean Sea and the United States Gulf Coast. It caused extensive damage because of of its size and gradual movement along its course. Mainly the areas in Florida Keys and South Texas were damaged significantly. Overall there were 772 fatalities and damages of $22 million.

10. Hurricane Ian (2022)

Hurricane Ian is one of the costliest storms in the history of Florida. It caused 161 fatalities in America and the loss was estimated to be around $113 billion. A lot of damage was caused by severe flooding. The areas that were hit hard by the storm had to suffer from power outages. Consequently, a lot of people were left behind displaced and homeless.

11. Sea Islands Hurricane (1893)

The Sea Islands Hurricane struck Savannah, Georgia. It was a Category 3 storm which had wind speeds up to 121 mph. It also caused a 16-foot storm surge. As a result of the hurricane, 30,000 people were left displaced and around 2,000 people were killed. During the 1893 hurricane season, Sea Islands hurricane was one of the three deadliest hurricanes during the 1893 Atlantic hurricane season.

12. Hurricane Agnes (1972)

Hurricane Agnes wasn’t even a proper hurricane when it made landfall in Florida but it still caused significant damages. Primarily because of rains of up to 12 inches and flooding from Virginia to New York. Approximately, it caused damages worth $2.1 billion and resulted in more than 100 deaths.

13. Hurricane Betsy (1965)

Due to the damage it caused, the hurricane was nicknamed as ‘Billion Dollar Betsy.’ It caused severe flooding in southern parts of Florida, affected Louisiana, caused a storm surge in Lake Pontchartrain which further flooded the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. Many residents drowned because they were unable to find their way out of the water. The deadly tropical cyclone caused 81 fatalities and caused damages worth $1.42 billion.

14. Hurricane Diane (1955)

Hurricane Diane made history by being the first Atlantic hurricane to cause more damages than $1 billion. The hurricane started forming from 7th August and finally dissipated on 23rd August. Its highest winds were recorded up to 105 mph. The storm surge damaged beach houses, sea walls, and coastal roads got blocked. From North Carolina to New York there was extensive flooding, while Connecticut bore the brunt of Diane.

15. Hurricane Zeta (2020)

Hurricane Zeta affected the Gulf Coast of the United States and the Southeastern United States. It formed on October 24th and dissipated on October 30th. Causing damage worth $4.4 billion, Zeta resulted in total 9 fatalities. As it was a major threat, states of emergencies were declared in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

16. Hurricane Hazel (1954)

In the 1954 Atlantic Hurricane season, Hurricane Hazel was the deadliest, second-costliest, and most intense hurricane. It formed on October 5th and dissipated on October 18th. Its highest winds were recorded up to 130 mph. Approximately, the fatalities were between 592–1,192 and the damages were worth $382 million. It affected Northern South America.

17. New England Hurricane (1938)

The New England Hurricane affected Southeastern United States, Northeastern United States specifically Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. There were 682 to 800 direct fatalities and damages worth $306 million. Till today it remains to be one of the deadliest hurricanes to ever hit New York.

18. Hurricane Lili (2002)

Forming on September 21, 2002, Hurricane Lili dissipated on October 4. The overall damages were worth $1.16 billion! In Louisiana, the wind gusts reached 120 mph (190 km/h), additionally with over 6 inches (150 mm) of rainfall and a storm surge of 12 feet (3.7 m). It caused severe losses both agriculturally and industrially.

19. Florida Keys Labor Day Hurricane (1935)

On September 2, Labor Day, Florida Keys Labor Day Hurricane caused severe destruction in the region worth $100 million. It made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane between Key West and Miami. Its highest wind speed was recorded up to 295 km/h. The total number of fatalities were 485.

20. Great Miami Hurricane (1926)

Before the Great Miami Hurricane’ arrival, the affected region was blooming and progressing fast in America. However, it was all disrupted by the Great Miami Hurricane causing a total damage of $105 million (according to the dollar value of 1926). Officially 373 deaths were reported. However, the death toll is believed to be more than that.

21. Hurricane Delta (2020)

Hurricane Delta was famously the fourth named storm of 2020 to make landfall in Louisiana. It formed on October 4, 2020, and dissipated on October 12. It resulted in 6 fatalities and damages worth $3.09 billion. Even before Delta made landfall around 25,000 people in Texas lost power. This number dramatically increased after its landfall.

22. Hurricane Igor (2010)

Hurricane Igor affected the eastern United States. It started forming from September 8 and dissipated on September 23. Igor’s highest wind speed was recorded up to 155 mph. High surf advisories were issued in Long Island, New York. 1 person drowned but others were rescued. Over all it caused $200 million worth of damage.

23. Hurricane Florence (2018)

Hurricane Florence brought forth destructive rainfall which caused flooding along the North Carolina coast, from New Bern to Wilmington. Fayetteville, Smithfield, Lumberton, Durham, and Chapel Hill were further affected by the flooding.

24. Hurricane Dora (1964)

Hurricane Dora was the first tropical cyclone to make landfall over the Atlantic coast of North Florida with hurricane intensity. The tides reached up to 10 ft. (3 m) above mean sea level along the First Coast of Florida. In total it caused 5 fatalities and the damage was worth $280 million.

25. Hurricane Fran (1996)

In early September of 1996, Hurricane Fran came as an uninvited guest and disrupted several areas in America. It started forming on 23rd August and dissipated on 10th September. During this time period, there were 27 fatalities and $5 billion worth of damages. Primarily, it affected South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

26. Hurricane Elena (1985)

The Eastern and central portions of the United States Gulf Coast were both affected by Hurricane Elena. It started forming on 28th August and dissipated on 4th September. Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Kentucky were mainly damaged by it.

27. Hurricane Dennis (2005)

Hurricane Dennis was a destructive tropical cyclone which made landfall on Santa Rosa Island, Florida, as a Category 3 hurricane. Soon after this Hurricane Emily also hit and worsened the impact. Its highest wind was recorded up to 150 mph. Over all Dennis caused 88 fatalities and the damage was worth $3.98 billion.

28. Hurricane Wilma (2005)

The tropical cyclone caused significant damage in Florida. Hurricane Wilma lasted from 22nd October to 25th October and caused damages worth $19 billion. Monroe County suffered a lot because of the storm. Additionally, the storm surge in Collier County mostly affected Chokoloskee, Everglades City, and Plantation Island.

29. Hurricane Ike (2008)

Affecting both agriculture and infrastructure, Hurricane Ike proved to be a threatening cyclone which passed across the Greater Antilles and Northern America. In addition to damages worth $38 billion, it also caused massive flooding and a lot of destruction along the the Mississippi coastline and the Florida Panhandle. At that time it was the second-costliest storms in United States history.

30. Hurricane Dorian (2019)

Hurricane Dorian started forming from August 24, 2019, and finally dissipated in September 10, 2019. Approximately, 245 people were reported to be missing and 84 fatalities. Overall it affected the Eastern United States especially Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. After passing through the Bahamas, it advanced towards coasts of the Southeastern United States.

31. Hurricane Laura (2020)

In terms of windspeed, Hurricane Laura was the 10th strongest hurricane in USA. The hurricane caused significant damage in Louisiana causing nearly 10-foot high storm surge in Cameron Parish. Due to the severe flooding a lot of infrastructure was damaged. It made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and destroyed the coastline, leaving hundreds of inhabitants devastated.

32. Hurricane Rita (2005)

Hurricane Rita proved to be quite notorious as it was the tenth hurricane, and fifth major hurricane of the 2005 season. It started forming from 18th September and finally dissipated on 26th September. Rita’s highest winds were recorded at 180 mph. Overall the damages were worth $18.5 billion and 120 fatalities.

33. Hurricane Charley (2004)

In 2004, Hurricane Charley was one of the four hurricanes to strike Florida in the same year. It affected Florida, Cuba, North Carolina, South Carolina, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands. Due to the severity of the storm, Florida’s governor had to issue a state of emergency to alert the inhabitants. This action brought down the casualties. Approximately, 1.9 million people along the Florida west coast were requested to evacuate.

34. Superstorm of 1993

The Superstorm of 1993 is another dark catastrophe to hit America. The cyclonic storm started forming on March 12, 1993, and dissipated 2 days later on 14th March. The highest winds were recorded up to 100 mph. It caused an outbreak of 11 tornadoes. The losses incurred were estimated to be around $5.5 billion. The damages caused by the superstorm were worsened by the cold weather and heavy snowfall.

35. Hurricane Hugo (1989)

Before Andrew, Hurricane Hugo was the costliest hurricane to hit America. It caused damages worth $11 billion. The powerful cyclone affected East Coast of the United States especially The Carolinas. It caused around 67 direct and 40 indirect casualties. The debris blocked the roads and made it difficult to rescue people and provide immediate help.

36. Hurricane Michael (2018)

Florida’s coast was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael. It damaged $18.4 billion worth of buildings and infrastructure in Florida. It impacted over 2.8 million acres of forested land. Additionally, 28 percent of global longleaf pine ecosystems were damaged by Michael. Due to the agricultural loss, the economic loss was significant.

37. Hurricane Camille (1969)

Before Hurricane Katrina, Camille was said to have created the largest storm surge in America. The category 5 Atlantic hurricane killed over 250 people and caused damaged up to $1.42 billion. In Mississippi, Hurricane Camille was even worse than Hurricane Betsy. It even flooded the United States Highway 90 and left a barrage along the the highway in Gulfport.

38. Tropical Storm Allison (2001)

The Tropical Storm Allison severely damaged southeast Texas. Additionally, it also affected Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey. Because the storm disrupted lives of many, President Bush designated 75 counties along Allison’s path as disaster areas which served to provide relief to those affected by the storm.

39. Hurricane Gustav (2008)

Hurricane Gustav is famously known for causing 21 tornadoes in Mississippi, 11 in Louisiana, 6 in Florida, 2 in Arkansas, and 1 in Alabama. In total these were 41 tornadoes to hit America in 2008. In the US it caused damages worth $6 billion. Gustav started forming on 25th August and dissipated on 7th September.

40. Great Galveston Hurricane (1900)

Till date the Great Galveston hurricane remains the fourth deadliest Atlantic hurricane. Classified as a Category 4 hurricane it affected Texas, Louisiana, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mississippi. Approximately, the fatalities were around 6,000 to 12,000. And the damage was around $1.25 billion. The hurricane destroyed 7,000 buildings in Galveston of which 3,636 were people’s homes.

41. 1928 Okeechobee hurricane

The 1928 Okeechobee hurricane affected southern United States and Puerto Rico. At least 2,500 people were killed and a large number of buildings and homes were swept by the hurricane. It caused a loss of $25 million in Florida along with causing a lake surge of six to nine feet. This resulted in claiming lives of 1,836 Floridians.

42. Hurricane Isabel (2003)

In the 2003 season, Hurricane Isabel proved to be one of the most damaging storms. A total of $3.6 billion were reported in damages and there were 41 fatalities. It affected North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and New England. A lot of American citizens suffered as the electrical service was disrupted.

43. Hurricane Mathew (2016)

Hurricane Mathew lasted from September 28, 2016, to October 10, 2016. Being a Category 5 hurricane it caused a lot of damage to Florida, Haiti, and more areas. A number of islands in Bahamas were still recovering from Joaquin when Hurricane Mathew hit, hence, the damage was more than usual. Southeastern United States also suffered its impact.

That’s all about the 43 largest storms that hit America in the past. Stay tuned, for more such USA related news.