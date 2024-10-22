43 Images Of Hurricane Showing The Trail Of Destruction In Florida

Hurricane Milton has recently lashed out at the popular US state of Florida and made its landfall as an intense and powerful category 3 storm. The natural calamity has caused a large amount of destruction along with heavy rains and storms, causing massive damage to homes and other belongings. While many residents of Florida have been evacuated to safer places, but there are still many people left who are facing difficulties due to Hurricane Milton. Because the hurricane is very powerful, the amount of people who have lost their lives is increasing, with approximately 3 million Floridians living without power. The time of this natural calamity, which the people of Florida are going through is a challenging time. So, in this article, we will show you, in 43 pictures, the trail of destruction caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Several Homes And Buildings Destroyed Due To Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has wreaked havoc in the state of Florida, with destroying several homes and neighborhoods. Several pictures have been taken by drone cameras which show that a massive amount of homes and buildings were left vacated by Floridians so that they could protect themselves. However, after the hurricane passed over, residents were quite sure that they could build their homes again as they saw this hurricane as a price that they had to pay to live in a state like Florida.

Boat Washed Ashore On A Tennis Court

Another picture that shows the trail of destruction in Florida caused by Hurricane Milton is of a boat that had been washed ashore. In a drone shot, you can clearly see that due to the high-speed winds and storms, a boat was washed ashore on a tennis court when the natural calamity passed through the area of Punta Gorda in Florida.

Residents Of Florida Waiting In Long Queues For Fuel

After Hurricane Milton hit the state, it was revealed that in the St. Petersburg area, cars and motorcycles were waiting in long lines for fuel. Due to this, now the situation has got worse and the people of Florida are left stranded on the streets in their cars for hours, waiting to get fuel. However, to overcome the situation, the government has expressed that 3 fuel distribution stations have been opened and there are plans to increase the number soon. According to Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, residents of the state will be given 37.8 liters each without paying the money.

Residents Captured Saving Their Belongings

Mary Singer, an 82-year-old resident, and her friend Brita Gwynn were pictured together when they were trying to collect their belongings from Mary’s. The two ladies can be seen in the above-mentioned picture standing on the 2nd floor of the house which was badly hit by a tornado in the central beach community in Vero Beach, Florida. The picture was taken on 11th October 2024, after Hurricane Milton caused a lot of destruction in the area.

Car Driving Through A Flooded Street

In the Siesta Key area of Florida, Hurricane Milton has caused a lot of damage to homes and buildings, along with flooding the streets. Due to the natural calamity, the water levels rose to a significant level due to which the streets and roads got filled with floodwater. In the above picture, a car can be seen driving through a flooded street in Siesta Key, following Hurricane Milton. Also, the drone view shows the extent of flooding as the driver is driving cautiously through the flooded road.

Several People Look At Their Damaged Homes

After Hurricane Milton passed over several areas in Florida, many people who were transported to safer places were seen re-visiting their homes. In St. Lucie County, Florida, many people were pictured looking at their damaged homes and properties after the natural calamity made its landfall as a category 3 storm. A group of local people survey their destroyed houses with debris surrounded all over the place.

MidFlorida Amphitheater In Tampa Destroyed

The next picture which shows massive destruction in Florida is of the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater located in Tampa. The region of Tampa has been highly destroyed due to the natural calamity, leaving many renowned structures in rubble. The picture of the MidFlorida Amphitheater shows a collapsed roof and a badly damaged field after the hurricane swept through the place. The walls and roofs of the structure could not handle the pressure of the winds, which left it in a poor condition.

A Floridian Cradles His Pet In A Carrier

Hurricane Milton has wreaked havoc in Florida with majorly causing floods. A resident of Magnolia Avenue was captured in a photograph when he carries his pet dog in a carrier while walking on a flooded street as he takes a look at flooding damage after the natural calamity passed over the South Daytona region of Florida. It can be seen that the man is trying to keep his pet safe as he carefully surveys the area.

Lifeguard Station Damaged At The Venice Beach By Wind Speed

On 10th October 2024, a man or a beach-goer was captured in a picture while he was sitting on the beach just next to a lifeguard station which was damaged due to the high speed of winds at Venice Beach after Hurricane Milton passed over Venice, Florida. The picture shows the whole structure toppled on the ground, with debris from the station scattered all over the place. Also, a man and a woman are standing behind it.

Flood Water Causing The Streets To Look Like Rivers In Sarasota Area

Due to Hurricane Milton, many areas in Florida have been badly affected. In the Sarasota Area, several people were captured in a photograph while they were looking out from their buildings at surge waters flooding the streets and roads in the Sarasota Area, Florida. The flood water is becoming increasingly dangerous for people living in this area because they are not able to move. Also, due to this, power lines have been cut. A Meteorologist from the National Weather Service has expressed that the situation might stay like this for some time.

Tropicana Field Severely Damaged Due To Hurricane Milton

The home of Tampa Bay Rays, a popular Major League Baseball Team, was badly destroyed and torn apart due to Hurricane Milton, leaving behind the structure in a state of rubble. In the picture, it can be seen that the roof of the structure, which is located in St. Petersburg, has been completely torn off along with the field covered with debris. The spokesperson of the structure has urged people across the world to make donations to organizations so that Florida could get out of this challenging time soon.

Ariel View Of Albert Whitted Airport Shows Massive Destruction

Most of the popular structures in Florida have been damaged due to Hurricane Milton and one such place is the Albert Whitted Airport. The international airport located in the St. Petersburg area of Florida can be seen affected by the natural calamity, leaving the roof completely destroyed and the runway covered with debris. In addition, the above-mentioned picture shows that the surroundings are littered with aircraft debris and rooftops.

Residents Evacuate Magnolia Avenue After Flooding

Magnolia Avenue in the neighbourhood of South Daytona in Florida was badly flooded after Hurricane Milton landed. In the above picture, a couple can be seen leaving their home along with their pets to reach a safer place. As displayed in the photo, the condition is quite disturbing for both human beings and animals.

Buildings Submerged Partially In Flood Water

When Hurricane Milton made its landfall in the area of Venice, located in Florida, massive disruption was caused. Due to high-speed winds and tornadoes, water levels rose significantly and flooded the area completely. In the picture, you can see that the buildings located in Venice are submerged in flood water after the natural calamity made its landfall in the area. The water in the area has made the living conditions worse for the residents.

Car Driving Through Flooded Street In Siesta Key

The destruction caused by Hurricane Milton in the state of Florida is massive and the recovery will be tough. After the natural calamity made its landfall in the Siesta Key area, the region has been partially flooded as the water hasn’t reached a dangerous level. Because of this, people are still moving though it is in the floodwaters. In the picture, a car can be seen moving on a flooded street. Also, people have seen SUVs and other amphibious vehicles which can bear the stagnant water, moving on the roads.

Crane Collapsed Over Tampa Bay Times Building

Another structure that has been destroyed by Hurricane Milton is the Tampa Bay Times Building. Due to high-speed winds, a crane standing in front of the building collapsed over the structure, destroying over the structure. The building is located in the St. Petersburg area of Florida and apart from physical damage, no deaths were recorded by the officials.

Debris Surrounded Streets And Roads Causing Major Problems

Due to high-speed winds and tornadoes caused by Hurricane Milton, many houses and buildings have been destroyed. Also, debris from several places has blocked the roads, affecting the living conditions of the residents. In the above picture, a bulldozer can be seen clearing debris from a road in Matlacha after Hurricane Milton made its landfall. The natural calamity left the place covered in fallen trees and branches.

Roof Of A Nearby House Lying In The Middle Of A Road

The next picture which shows the trail of destruction in Florida after Hurricane Milton is of a roof lying in the middle of a road. A photo taken by a drone camera shows the roof of a nearby house lying in the middle of a street after a tornado struck as the natural calamity approached Fort Myers in Florida. The high-speed winds tore the roof apart and tossed it into the street, showing the destructive nature of Milton. The picture was taken on 9th October 2024.

Broken Structures Destroyed The Car

In Venice, Florida broken structures of houses and buildings lie on the top of a vehicle, destroying it completely. In the picture, you can see that a black car was damaged due to the falling of debris over it. The powerful winds and debris from Hurricane Milton caused massive destruction with cars crushing under the fallen pieces of homes and buildings.

High-Speed Winds Knock Down The Utility Lines

Due to Hurricane Milton, the winds have become super powerful and gusty and are blowing with intense pressure. Because of this, the utility poles in Florida are falling down causing major disruption to the residents. The fallen utility poles in the state have led to major power outages, making the situation more difficult for the community.

Tennis Court Destroyed In Clearwater, Florida

In the Clearwater area of Florida, a tennis court was badly destroyed when Hurricane Milton made its landfall as a category 3 storm. In the above picture taken from a drone camera, a tennis court appears to be torn off with the fences surrounding the court broken into pieces. Also, the court is surrounded with debris including pieces of wood, called trees, and much more.

Rescue Helicopter Flies Over The Affected Area

Another picture that shows the trail of destruction in Florida is of a helicopter surveying an affected area. To carry out a rescue operation and survey, the government has sent out rescue helicopters to the areas that were hit majorly by the hurricane. In the above picture, you can see one helicopter flying over the area of Venice, where the natural calamity caused a lot of damage.

Volusia Sheriff’s Team Rescue People From South Daytona

The South Daytona region of Florida was badly affected by Hurricane Milton as the area got massively flooded. The Special Ops team members of Volusia’s Sheriff rescued the residents after they got stuck in their houses due to water logging. In the picture, you can see that the members are evacuating the people from their houses in boats as the water level rises to a significant level.

Traffic Light Falls On A Street In Orlando

In Orlando, Florida, the gusty and high-speed winds have caused major damage. The picture shows a fallen traffic signal lying near a police car after Hurricane Milton made its landfall as a category 3 storm in Orlando. The powerful winds destroyed the traffic signal and created hazards on the roads along with blocking the roads.

Homes Damaged In The Preserve Development In Wellington

Though the Preserve Development area in Wellington was badly damaged after Hurricane Milton made its landfall, but luckily no lives were lost. In the picture, a house can be seen completely destroyed with roofs completely torn apart. Also, the car parked outside has turned over due to the intense and powerful winds.

Floridian Surveys His Destroyed Home In Fort Myers

On 9th October 2024, a picture was taken of Connor Ferin who re-visited his home to take a look at the damage after a tornado hit the area as Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc in Fort Myers. The intense winds from the natural calamity destroyed his house completely and left it in ruins with debris scattered all over the place.

Garage Experienced Massive Damage After The Hurricane Made Landfall

In the area of Vero Beach, Florida, a garage located behind a house experienced severe damage when Hurricane Milton made its landfall as a category 3 storm. The strong and gusty winds tore apart the roof, furniture, and other belongings inside the garage.

View Of A Living Room Destroyed By Hurricane Milton

In Florida, Hurricane Milton has caused a vast amount of destruction which can be seen in the above-mentioned picture. You can see the view of a living room that has been completely destroyed after a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton passed over the area of Fort Myers in Florida.

Residents Of Florida Are Cleaning The Debris From Hospitals

Healthcare institutions and hospitals are very important for a country and state. By the grace of god, in Florida, not much damage has been caused to these structures. However, debris has surrounded the hospital, making it difficult to operate. In the picture, it can be seen that a woman is cleaning the debris that has blocked the surroundings of the hospital. Also, some hospitals are considering transferring their patients though they are well-versed in taking care of hurricanes.

A Huge Mess Created In Clearwater Bay Due To The Hurricane

The next picture showing the trail of destruction caused in Florida has come from Clearwater Bay. Several contractors and workers were appointed to clear the garbage and debris from the Clearwater Bay area near Clearwater Beach. In the picture, it can seen that the natural calamity left a lot of waste and damage behind and the cleaning process is underway so that the area could be restored.

Gas Stations Destroyed Leading To Fuel Shortages

In Florida, Hurricane Milton has caused a lot of damage and one such damage is to the gas stations. Several areas such as Tampa are facing fuel shortages just because the gas stations have been completely destroyed. Due to this people are stressed and the situation is leading to arguments and fights. While the government is constantly working to control the situation, but it will surely take some time.

Wells Fargo Bank Branch Destroyed Due To Hurricane

The next popular structure destroyed by Hurricane Milton was a small Wells Fargo Bank branch located in Cocoa Beach, Florida. A picture of the bank was taken while a man and his daughter were walking outside. It can be seen in the picture that the roof of the structure is completely shattered with debris littered all over the surrounding.

No Power In Several Parts Of Florida

The falling of utility lines in Florida due to Hurricane Milton has left people with no electricity. There has been widespread power outage in the state due to the passing of the hurricane. It was revealed that until 14th October, approximately half a million people were living with without power. Further, the natural calamity caused massive disruption, leaving homes and buildings in a state of darkness.

Residents Walking Through Floodwaters

Due to Hurricane Milton, the speed of winds has increased to a significant level causing massive destruction. Also, the water levels have risen causing the streets and roads to flood. In the above-mentioned picture, several Floridians can be seen walking through the flooded roads. The authorities have issued warnings about walking carefully as there might be dangerous creatures in it.

Terrifying Landscape Shows The State Of Florida

The landscape of Florida after Hurricane Milton has become terrifying. Several areas have been damaged and left in ruins with damaged homes and fallen trees. Also, debris can be seen scattered everywhere. The destruction by the natural calamity shows that the hurricane was very powerful.

A Gas Station Store Destroyed Massively

Because of Hurricane Milton, several structures have been destroyed including the stores present in the gas stations. In the above-mentioned picture, a store located at a gas station in Lakewood Park has been torn off completely with debris surrounded all over the place. The machinery present in the store also seems to be destroyed beyond repair.

Residents Of Florida Going To Shelter Homes

Before Hurricane Milton hit the region of Florida, the government announced well in advance that they would be preparing shelter homes. Also, they stocked up all the necessary things, including food and sanitation. Hence, after the natural calamity passed over, a large number of people moved to shelter homes in order to save their lives before the situation became worse.

Joe Biden Taking A Tour Of Affected Areas

The President of the United States Of America has recently taken a tour of the affected areas of Florida. He announced that more than half a billion dollars of investment will be made by the government for electrical grid resilience. Also, he has thanked all the workers who are continuously working towards rescuing people.

Floridian Standing In His House Whose Roof Is Torn Off

Several drone-view images have been appearing on the internet that show the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Milton. In the picture, a man can be seen standing in his house whose roof has been vanished. Also, the belongings of his house seem to be scattered everywhere, causing widespread damage.

Floodwater Surrounding a House In Lona

In Lona, Florida, several houses were destroyed when the water levels increased due to the landfall of Hurricane Milton. In the picture, you can see, a house located in the region was submerged in flooded water. The entire yard of the residence is filled, with water reaching up to windows.

Workers Using Amphibious Vehicles To Rescue People

The Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister expressed in a tweet that several amphibious automobiles, which are designed to operate on roads as well as water, were used to save the lives of approximately 135 residents. These residents were living in an assisted living facility, located in the region of Tampa. Also, he mentioned that many other people were rescued from a Holiday Inn located in the neighborhood of Plant City.

Florida Coastline Reshaped Because Of The Hurricane

The coastline of Florida has been reshaped after the hurricane hit the state, splitting parts of some popular beaches. Captiva Island and Sanibel’s coastlines were changed due to the destruction caused by high-speed winds. The above picture shows brown and white plumes along the coastline, which are dust, and sand sediment redeposited back into the gulf. Further, along the coastline of Captiva Island, there are many brown and white plumes.

Firefighters Take Control Of Fires In Matlacha

Massive fire outbreaks have caught up in the region of Matlacha, located on the West Coast after Hurricane Milton made its landfall. In the picture, some firefighters can be seen handling the fires, which are causing major destruction. The overnight crews were able to reach the area on time which is connected to the main city by a bridge.