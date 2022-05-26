Top Apps You Might Need While Traveling to Dubai

In our time of Internet technologies, it is difficult to imagine a tourist who does not use mobile applications on a smartphone while traveling. There is absolutely no difference on which operating system your mobile gadget is running, whether it be Android or iOS, the travel app will help make your vacation easier and more interesting. With their help, you can easily move around the country and visit the most interesting places.

In order not to get lost in the UAE, we have compiled a list of useful applications that will be useful to every traveler. And to be mobile and keep up with everything, we advise you to hire a car. Since Dubai is a city of luxury, we recommend choosing a car for rent with a proper sense of style, for example, to rent a Lamborghini in Dubai. Today, choosing a luxury car for rent allows people not to buy an expensive car in order to maintain it at the required level in the future. In the meantime, renting a car for the occasion or for a fixed period has become incredibly affordable and convenient, and also provides an opportunity to diversify your driving experience.

COVID19 – DXB Smart App

Perhaps the most important application for a trip to the UAE in 2022, without which entry into the country during these times is impossible. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a smart app to assist you learn about the symptoms of COVID-19, how to prevent it, and what therapies you can do to lower your risk.

Dubai Travel Guide and Map (DUB)

It might be difficult to plan a trip to Dubai, especially if you’ve never visited the city before. Dubai Travel Guide & Map is an app that will assist in resolving this issue by offering essential information about Dubai. This card covers everything, including hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs.

The Dubai travel guide and map will assist you in planning your trip by providing insider insights from residents who know their city better than anybody. All of the information you require will be available on your phone once you have downloaded this app. You won’t get lost or forget where something is if you use this method.

Unlike Google Maps, this app’s maps are free of roaming charges and hidden expenses. When you use this app, there are no data roaming costs or hefty phone bills at the end of the month. You will save money while gaining convenience by using this program.

The Dubai Mall App

The Dubai Mall is the world’s largest shopping mall, with 1,200 stores, so it’s no wonder that it need its own GPS. Also, The Dubai Mall app is free and allows users to discover everything the mall has to offer while tailoring their experience to their preferences and interests. People may pick whether they want to receive notifications about places of interest, fashion, food, or lifestyle within the app, and they can even specify their gender, allowing the smart software to personalize information to them. Visitors will find this app particularly handy because it includes a directory and directions for the mall.

Careem app

The local equivalent of Uber is the Careem app. So far, it is 100% known that the service works in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to some reviews, it will also allow you to call a car in Sharjah. The cost is a little higher, but the service is at the level: preliminary calculation of the route, calculation of the cost of the trip, polite drivers, air conditioning guarantee, clean and well-maintained cars.