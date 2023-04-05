Three Sites Where you Can Win Real Money Online for Free

As you might have heard, sweepstakes casinos are currently taking the US by storm. They can be enjoyed in states across the US. While the games are totally free to play, you can exchange any rewards you win for cash prizes! Despite the casino-style atmosphere, you are not asked to part with any cash or wager money of your own. This new breed of social casinos has an impressive range of titles, with games that include all your old favorites as well as newer releases. These platforms are simple to use on the go because they’ve been designed with mobile compatibility. Wherever you happen to be, you can log in, play a few games for free and have the chance of redeeming rewards for cash if you have a lucky streak!

Vibrant casinos with character

Offering the look and atmosphere of a traditional casino, social casinos provide a great gaming experience with all the entertainment and unpredictability that players love. The main difference is that social casinos don’t ask players to make a purchase in order to gain access to their lounge, because all the action is offered for free. It’s simply a case of checking through the reviews to find a sweepstakes casino that appeals to you, then opening an account in the same way as you would anywhere else. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be gifted a free selection of the casino’s coins. These do not have any financial value at all, but you can use them to obtain rewards that are converted for cash prizes.

Choose your free coins

In the majority of sweepstakes casino sites, there are two types of coins that players can use to enter games and spin the slots. These are standard coins and sweepstake coins. Both are free to use and neither has any monetary value. The standard coins, which some casinos call gold coins, are very popular with casual players who just want to try out a few games and fine-tune their skills. They give you a chance to win in-game rewards which enhance your gaming experience, and you can share the news of your successes on social media.

How do I get sweepstake coins?

Once you’ve signed up with a social casino, you’ll be given a batch of promotional sweepstake coins as part of your welcome bonus. You can start using them to play straight away. If you’re successful, there will be no payment requirement to fulfil before you can have them converted into cash prizes. When you’re ready to get started with free gaming and prizes you can redeem for cash, here are three great social casinos for you to explore:

WOW Vegas

With its slick, sophisticated design and effortless navigation, WOW Vegas has already become a hit with experienced players and newcomers. As with all social casinos, the games here are all based on luck, so everyone has an equal chance of winning and you don’t need any special skills to excel. To reward new players, they’ve created a WOW Vegas promo code that gives you access to free sweepstake coins and WOW coins, so you can win prizes and then redeem them for cash when you’re ready. Check for more offers at OddsSeeker, where you can get straight to the heart of the action with codes for free coins at sweepstakes casinos across the US.

The hundreds of games at WOW Vegas include a wide selection of slots, with all the most popular titles. You can also find table games such as blackjack and roulette, as well as classic Megaways such as Buffalo Kings and Elemental Gems. As all these games are optimized for mobile play, you can join in from your phone in just a few clicks.

Luckyland Slots

With a very generous welcome offer, it’s no surprise that Luckyland Slots is one of the first social casinos that many players want to check out. Once you’ve opened an account, they will give you 7,000 free sweepstake coins to get you started playing their massive collection of slot games. The site has a familiar feel and it’s easy to find what you need within a few clicks. If you ever do have a question, just get in touch with their customer care team 24/7 and they will be able to help with a solution.

The slots here include excellent graphics, highly responsive interfaces and plenty of ways to play. Olé Flamenco gives you 50 different ways to win, while Power of Ra offers a great way to start building up your coins and Dragon’s Den is ideal for beginners. Better still, each title can be played on a smartphone, so you can start playing from wherever you happen to be. To earn rewards that can eventually be redeemed for cash winnings, just use Luckyland Slots sweepstake coins when you play a game.

Chumba Casino

Another free-to-play social casino that’s popular with players across the US is Chumba Casino. They have a massive range of games, a modern interface and a vibrant Vegas-style design which makes visiting the site an exhilarating experience. Opening an account takes just minutes, and once you’re onboard, it’s easy to navigate through the site’s different areas. You can also expect robust customer support, with a service team ready to take your call 24/7 if you have any queries.

They have created a loyalty program which rewards their regular visitors with free sweepstakes coins just for logging in each day. These can be used to play a vast collection of slots as well as table games and classic jackpots. Whether you’re an experienced casino gamer or you’re just starting out, these games of luck give everyone a fair chance of success. Once you’ve built up a pot of sweepstake coins, you can redeem them for cash prizes and treat yourself. Browse Chumba Casino’s vibrant social media pages for coin giveaways, as well as competitions and the chance to get in touch with other players.