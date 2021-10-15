You Season 4 Is Official Now with Release Date, Cast and Trailer

You season 4 is official now. Well, this is indeed some incredible news for all the American psycho thriller’s fans out there. The good news came right before the premiere of You season 3 on Netflix that is going to be live tonight.

The world famous show is based on the best-sellers of Caroline Kepnes; You & Hidden Bodies. Greg Berlanti and Sara Gamble transformed these books into an outclass series that has been a hot favorite ever since they came out.

In an interview, Gamble expressed how she and Greg loved Kepnes’s work. She said, “Greg and I have been obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted yet fascinating world. So, it was incredible to watch how Penn brought Joe into the real world, perfectly depicting his twisted mindset. Moreover, we are extremely thankful to the team at Netflix for immense support and love for ‘You’”.

She further adds that ‘the sequels of the series were only possible because of the unconditional love and tremendous support that everyone gave to the show. Additionally, people loving the show served as a cherry on top and we’re really thankful that everyone across the globe loves watching Joe. The entire team of You is super excited to explore more dark facets of love with Joe in Season 4’.

You Season 4: Who’s Going to Return?

Only the renewal of the show has been announced so far without any added news. But as in the previous 3 seasons, we can hope to see the following cast members return.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg & Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn are definitely going to come back as the leads once again. Well, the rest of the cast depends on the layout and setting of the upcoming season. If season 4 is going to take place in the same old suburb as in season 3, we can expect to see a lot of season 3’s cast back. Still, we think the likes of Michael Foster as Ryan, Scott Speedman as Matthew, Travis Van Winkle as Cary and Shalita Grant as Sherry are definitely going to make a comeback.

Well, it all depends on whether they’re killed by the end of this upcoming new season 3 of You or not. If they survive (which is what we hope), we hope to see them in the new season soon.

You Season 4 Expected Release Date

The streaming giant has to still announce the release date of the You Season 4. Netflix just revealed the big news of season 4 on 13th October via their official Twitter account. The announcement has been as creepy as the show itself.

The Tweet said that You Season 4 is in the body bags, yikes! Literally, this is how creepingly they gave us all the good news that we all were dying to hear. Well, we know how they do it, so what matters is that we’re finally getting a season 4 of You.

YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag. pic.twitter.com/cneWinUzUB — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 13, 2021

You Season 4: How Things Are Going to Turn?

Like we said before, nothing about the new season is out from the streamer’s or production’s side so far. Therefore, the truth is that we don’t know much about the plot for You Season 4, yet. But worry not, because we know how to do our maths, so let’s predict what can happen in season 4, shall we?

As we know that Joe & Love have moved to the suburbs with their son Henry & Love’s mother. The couple are legally married and are undergoing marriage counseling because, as expected, they weren’t able to fully detach themselves from their violent urges even after having baby Henry (well, they both are really twisted).

Consequently, the pair find themselves in trouble again for someone’s murder when they’re trying to be good parents to their son.

You Season 4: Is the Trailer Out?

No trailer or teaser or even clip about season 4 is out. We only have the complication of the previous seasons that Netflix released in its official announcement tweet. If you haven’t seen it, you can watch below

Well, fam, this is all we were able to gather regarding You season 4 so far. But don’t worry, as soon as we get more news, we’ll update you. Till then, sit tight and enjoy Season 3, which is coming out tonight on Netflix!