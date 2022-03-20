Yellowjackets Season 2 Updates about Release Date, Cast, Plot, and News

Yellowjackets Season 2 will be back to answer all the questions that have been left unanswered in the finale of the first season. According to reports, Yellowjackets has been renewed for the second season. The renewal of the series is not surprising provided the fact that the series achieved critical acclaim and created quite a social buzz amongst the fans since it last premiered in November.

Now that it is known that there will be Yellowjackets Season 2, the question is when the second series will actually hit the screen. Even though there has been no direct confirmation about the release date of Season 2, Gary Levine has said that the show is aiming for an annual cycle because the makers think that the audiences deserve that.

The production start date has not been set yet. Most of the production of the series was delayed because of the Covid Omicron variant. If everything now works according to plan, the audiences might see Yellowjackets Season 2 around the same time as the first season was released, that is, near November or December 2022.

Yellowjackets Season 2: Casts

Most of the previous casts of the first season of Yellow Jackets will return to Season 2. If cast members, the viewers will see Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nelisse as Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brows as Taissa, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as Misty. In addition to that, the viewers will also see Courtney Eaton as Lottie, Kevin Alves as Travis, Steven Krueger as Coach Ben, Warren Kole and Jack Depew as Jeff, Liv Hewson as Van, Keeya King as Akilah.

Additional cast members include Alexa Barajas as Mari, Rekha Sharma as Jessica, Sarah Desjardins as Callie, Rukiya Bernard as Simone, Tonya Cornelisse and Pearl Amanda Dickson as Allie, Aiden Stoxx as Sammy, Alex Wyndham as Kevyn and Jeff Holman and Riley Baron as Randy.

Plot

Yellowjackets Season 2 needs to solve a lot of mysteries. A few of the questions that need answers include who built the cabin that is so creepy in the middle of nowhere and what is going with Tai. It looks like the central conflict of Yellow Jackets Season 2 will revolve around the rise of Lottie as a cult leader. The plot will be targeting her past as well as the resurgence.

Where To Watch Yellowjackets Season 2?

Once Yellowjackets Season 2 is aired, the viewers have the option of watching it on the Showtime streaming app, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The latter two allows the users to add to the streaming service. The distributor of the series is Showtime Networks.

The plot of the original series revolves around a talented high school girl soccer team who becomes a lucky or perhaps unlucky survivor of a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. The first season of Yellowjackets has won three wins and has earned four nominations. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson are the creators of Yellowjackets. The series belongs to the genre of horror, mystery, thriller and drama. The filming location of Yellowjackets was Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Entertainment One and Creative Engine Entertainment are the production companies of the series. The first season consisted of 11 episodes and Season 2 will apparently also consist of 11 episodes too. It is expected that the runtime of Yellowjackets Season 2 will be one hour. The anticipation of this psychological drama is high. Once the official update about the release date is made, we will be sharing the same in this section.