Where Was “You” Filmed?

The final and fifth season of the psychological thriller You premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2025. The TV series follows the dark and complicated life of serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley). After disguising himself as Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe is back to being himself -using his real name. In the fifth season, Joe and his English wife, Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie), a rich woman who helps hide his crimes, are back in New York, the place where the series began and where Joe’s murderous instincts start to resurface once again.

Filming locations of Season 1

The story begins with Joe, who seems to be a smart and good-looking bookstore manager in New York. Everything seems normal until he meets an aspiring writer, Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail) and becomes obsessed with her. What starts as a crush soon turns into something much darker.

Logos Bookstore on the Upper East Side was used as Joe’s workplace, Mooney’s Bookstore. His home in the series is located at 308 East 139th Street in the Bronx, while Beck’s place is shown at 131 East 19th Street, near Union Square.

The dramatic subway scene in Episode 1, where Beck falls onto the tracks at Greenpoint Avenue, was filmed at the abandoned Bowery Station. The Charles Dickens Fair that Beck attends was shot in Nyack, with key scenes filmed at Veterans Memorial Park and O’Malley’s bar on Main Street.

Filming locations of Season 2

Joe tries to start afresh in Los Angeles, using the name Will Bettelheim and gets attracted to a woman named Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

Joe starts working at Anavrin, a high-end grocery store with a book section. These scenes were filmed at Urban Radish, located at 661 Imperial Street in the Arts District, east of Downtown LA.

His other job at a storage facility named Lock of Fame was filmed at Life Storage on East Commercial Street, located just north of Urban Radish in Little Tokyo.

Several real-life homes in Los Angeles are featured in the show. The filming of Joe’s new apartment was done at the exterior of a building at 1830 Winona Boulevard, just a few blocks east of Hollywood. The house of Love’s twin brother, Forty, was filmed outside 3122 Nichols Canyon Road, in the scenic Hollywood Hills. The house belonging to the creepy stand-up comedian Henderson was shot at 621 South McCadden Place in the Wilshire neighborhood. The mysterious Amy stays at a spooky old Airbnb, a house from the early 1900s located at 892 West Kensington Road in Angelino Heights, which looks like it’s straight out of a ghost story.

Several well-known spots in Los Angeles appear in the season, including the Los Feliz Theater, a cinema built in the 1920s located on North Vermont Avenue, seen near Joe’s apartment. Another location is Juanita’s, which is a Mexican diner where Joe meets someone who helps him create a fake identity. This place is still open at 1209 East 4th Street in Ontario, a suburb east of Los Angeles.

Filming locations of Season 3

Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off, with Joe living in a new home with Love in the fictional neighborhood of Madre Linda, which was filmed at a real property located at 6301 Orion Avenue in Van Nuys, northwest of Los Angeles.

The South Pasadena Public Library, located on Oxley Street, was used to film the Madre Linda Library, the place where Joe works and meets his new obsession, Marienne. Other locations in Season 3 were mainly filmed on studio backlots in Los Angeles. A set at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, known as “French Street,” was used to film Love’s bakery scenes. In the final episode, Joe’s trip to Paris was not shot in France but was just around the corner on “Hennesy Street.”

Filming locations of Season 4

In this season, Joe has a new identity- Jonathan Moore, a man with a beard and a grand job as a college professor in London, where he quickly becomes part of a stylish group of smart professionals and wealthy socialites, including Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie), who is an art gallery director and Lady Phoebe (played by Tilly Keeper), who is a social media celebrity.

His new workplace was filmed at Royal Holloway University in Egham, Surrey. Founded in 1879, this branch of the University of London is known for its impressive Founders Building, inspired by the Chateau de Chambord in France’s Loire Valley and its grand Victorian architecture. Joe aka Jonathan’s library scenes were not filmed at Royal Holloway, but at Lincoln’s Inn, which is one of the historic Inns of Court near Chancery Lane in central London.

One of the most stunning locations in the season is Knebworth House, a magnificent fairytale-like castle that has stood since the 15th century. This is where we see Joe surrounded by what he calls “the most insane, damaged people on Earth.” This house is not only known for hosting music festivals since the 1970s but has also appeared in several films and TV shows, like Batman (1989) and The King’s Speech, to name a few.

Both the exterior and interior of the house are shown in the series, including the beautiful State Drawing Room, which has a ceiling decorated with symbols from the Bulwer-Lytton family and a stained-glass window of Henry VII.

Filming locations of Season 5

In Season 5, the story takes a three-year leap, showing Joe, his wife Kate and his son Henry (from his relationship with Love Quinn) returning to New York. Joe is now seen as the husband of the famous and powerful CEO Kate. The couple is photographed by the media while dining at the fancy Central Park restaurant, Tavern on the Green. Joe is later seen walking through the park with a new love interest.

In another episode, Joe and his new love interest visit a literary estate sale and a salon in Astoria, Queens. Some scenes were also filmed at Laurel Diner in Long Beach.