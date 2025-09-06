Where Was The Old Guard 2 Filmed?

Where Was Old Guard 2 Filmed
Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 is based on the comic book series The Old Guard by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. The action–superhero film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, and others in leading roles. The film follows Andy and her immortal team as they face new challenges—threats, betrayals—as they confront a powerful new foe, Discord — while returning figures like Quỳnh and an old friend, Tuah, complicate their mission.

The Old Guard 2 Filming Locations

Principal photography ran from June to September 2022, centered at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, with a brief disruption due to an August 2022 studio fire.

The Old Guard 2 was shot mainly in Rome. Additional filming occurred in the United Kingdom, though specific locations were not disclosed.

While much of The Old Guard 2 was filmed in Rome—particularly at the famed Cinecittà Studios—director Victoria Mahoney used the city’s architecture to mimic various international settings. Filming also took place in other Italian locations like Bergamo Province, Trieste, and Cernobbio, and extended to Paris, the UK, and Vancouver. Filming also took place at Fiumicino (Via del Faro) and at Fregene’s Casa Albero (‘Tree House’), per Italy for Movies.

Rome, Italy
Major scenes of the film were shot at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, making use of over 20 sound stages. Action and indoor scenes were shot using LED screens. Additional filming was done in Fiumicino, near Via del Faro, and in the pine forest at Fregene, where the crew built a forest set around the Casa Albero (Tree House), a unique structure from the 1970s.

Bergamo Province, Italy
The film was also shot in several towns, including Lovere, Castro, Predore, Riva di Solto, and Tavernola. Outdoor scenes used the coastal road near Lake Iseo, adding visual depth to the setting.

Trieste, Italy
Filming also took place at both Molo Audace and the Maritime Station at Molo dei Bersaglieri.

Via Gabriele Foschiatti was transformed to look like a Paris street. The shoot also involved more than 500 crew members and around 300 extras.

Cernobbio, Italy
Outdoor scenes were shot at Villa Erba in Cernobbio on Lake Como, whose elegant interiors and English-style gardens feature prominently.

Paris, France
In Paris, the film includes sweeping shots of the Arc de Triomphe, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, instantly grounding the story in a recognizable global setting.

Vancouver, British Columbia
Reshoots took place in Vancouver from Oct 7–18, 2024, including scenes at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on Richards Street.

United Kingdom
Additional filming occurred in the United Kingdom, though specific locations were not disclosed.

