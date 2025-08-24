Where Is Love Next Door Filmed?

Released in 2024, Yoo Je-won’s Love Next Door, also known as Mom’s Friend’s Son, is a romantic K-drama featuring Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min in the lead roles. Although the drama is set in the fictional neighbourhood of Hyereung-dong in Seoul, it was actually filmed in several real locations across South Korea, including Seoul, Incheon, Cheonan, Daejeon, and Goyang. From charming city streets to cozy cafes and quiet parks, the show beautifully captured the everyday charm of Korean life through its carefully selected filming spots.

Take a look at some of the stunning locations where Love Next Door was filmed.

Ihwa Mural Village

The iconic poster scene featuring the lead actors on the stairs was filmed at Ihwa Mural Village in Seoul, which is known for its vibrant street art. Already-popular Ihwa Mural Village, long used as a K-drama spot, also hosted the poster-shoot stairs.

NGT Building, Seoul

Located in Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, NGT Building is the headquarters of Natural Good Things, a health food company. In episode 1, this location appeared as Atelier In, the architecture firm owned by Choi Seung-hyo.

Silbi Sikdang, Cheonan

In episode 2 of the show, this location is used as the filming location for Ppuri Korean Snack, a small Korean street food store run by Bae Seok-ryu’s parents.

Cheongun Park, Seoul

Cheongun Park is in Cheongun-dong and extends from Poet’s Hill near Jahamun Gate to the Cheongun Daycare Center. This place is shown in episode 2, where Bae Seok-ryu visits a playground in her neighborhood where she used to play and often went to cry alone as a child. Choi Seung-hyo later joins her there, and they climb the jungle gym together.

Gamgodang-gil, Seoul

Gamgodang-gil is a lovely and scenic street located in the center of Seoul. In the drama, it appears in a flashback scene, where the lead pair, as children, are seen running down the street holding hands.

Boweg, Seoul

Located in Yangjae-dong, Boweg is a pet-friendly cafe. It has a dog kindergarten, allowing pet owners to leave their dogs for a while and take care of other things without worry. It is at this place where reporter Kang Dan-ho (played by Yun Ji-on) interviewed Choi Seung-hyo.

Wangjjanggu Restaurant, Seoul

Wangjjanggu Restaurant is located near Daedong Tax High School in an Instagram-favorite neighborhood Bukchon Hanok Village. This restaurant is known for serving tteokbokki, a tasty Korean street food dish. This is the spot where Bae Seok-ryu meets her best friend, Jung Mo-eum (played by Kim Ji-eun), following her secret return to South Korea.

A Twosome Place, Incheon

A Twosome Place, a well-known South Korean café chain, is located in Songdo Central Park. This is where Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu meet someone who offers her several job opportunities at well-known companies.

Yunboseon-gil, Seoul

Yunboseon-gil is a charming alleyway in Seoul. This street appears in episode 4 of the drama as the place where Seung-hyo runs into Seok-ryu on his way to the office.

7-Eleven, Goyang

7-Eleven at Daehwa Saemal Park was used as one of the shooting locations in the drama where Jung Mo-eun and Kang Dan-ho meet and even get into a small argument over a canned drink in front of the store. Later, Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu join them.

N Seoul Tower, Seoul

N Seoul Tower, also called Namsan Tower or Seoul Tower, offers amazing views of the city. In episode 4 of the drama, Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu visit the spot, where they jokingly curse all those who gave her a hard time by placing love locks. While there, they also get good news about Greip.

Yongun-dong, Daejeon

A private house in Yongun-dong, Daejeon, was used as the exterior of Seok-ryu’s family home, which is set in the fictional Hyereung-dong area of Seoul.