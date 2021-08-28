What If Episode 4 Release Date, Plot and more

Everybody is looking forward to the next issue, What If episode 4, after witnessing the latest episode from Marvel’s What If? Well, here is all we know regarding the release timetable of the next episode.

The Whats If series is an original Marvel that investigates the things that two familiar characters have done and how their lives might have been different. What about Jessica Jones joining S.H.I.E.L.D.? What if in Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil took to combat crime? We don’t know what would happen if we explored our favorite superheroes in these alternative universe tales?

Each episode provides another story about what has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, the show episode showed the schedule in which the super-soldier serum was purchased by Peggy Carter rather than Steve Rogers.

The third episode was equally as incredible as the previous episode, and now everyone expects episode 4.

What If Episode 4 Release Date

The What If series of Marvel follow a weekly schedule. And on Wednesday, 1 September 2021, Episode 4 is confirmed to be released. It will be part of the first three episodes of streaming before an additional episode is released for the next six weeks every Wednesday.

Without any exceptions, Disney Plus releases all-new episodes of TV shows on a platform at 12 PDT. So, it’s safe to say that you can get to watch Episode 4 of What If at this time.

What If is available on Disney Plus exclusively. Therefore, it is best to subscribe to the streaming service because this show can not be watched anywhere else. The subscription is worthwhile because there are several other series and films on the platform.

What If Episode 4 Plot

Jessica Jones is a PSI agent in What if Episode 4 and so is her partner, Kate Bishop from the Cinematic Universe Marvel. Jones works as a PSIS agent and her partner is none other than Kate. They investigate crimes involving illegal smuggling into foreign countries with superhuman ability where government agencies such as SHIELD cannot identify or monitor them.

We see Matt Murdock living in Stark Tower with Tony Stark, in What If Daredevil has become an Avenger in Episode 4, while he is not a Daredevil battling crime alongside Danny Rand.

Finally, what if Spiderman joined the Avengers? Peter Parker will join Iron Man & The Avengers after his Uncle Ben is slain, however, he’s named a Spiderboy rather than being known as Spiderman.

What If Star Cast

Some of the famous characters are:

Jeffrey Wright as Uatu

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Fred Tatasciore as Drax

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Karen Gillan as Nebula

What If Trailer

What if promo trailer is out and it is quite thrilling. You can have a look at it on Youtube.