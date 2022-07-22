witness number 3 renewal status

Channel 5 brings you its most recent crime thriller series, Witness Number 3. A nail-biting 4-part limited series that is sure to keep its viewers at the edge of their seats.
From cast to release date and plotline, here is everything we know about this crime series.
“You are in her head, and you feel the paranoia that she feels, and I don’t think a lot of crime dramas focus on that. They focus on the crime itself.”
The main theme of this nerve-wracking series revolves around just one dilemma, “Would you risk everything and everyone you love to do what is right?”
Witness Number 3 released its pilot episode on Monday, 18th July 2022. The schedule for the 4 part series follows one episode each day of this week till Thursday. Viewers in the UK can tune in to....