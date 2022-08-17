Who is Robyn Griggs husband?
She entered the industry as a nobody, and at a very young age, she made herself known, which is quite an accomplishment.
At the time of her death, Robyn Griggs was only 49. She was under hospice care due to her failing health. Back in 2020, the actress was diagnosed with stage 4 endocervical adenocarcinoma.
Mark was with her at the time of her demise too. And he was a significant pillar of support for her in these testing times. Wiley is a professional golfer.
Robyn’s most famous role was as Maggie Cory in Another World. Although she exited the show only two years after joining it, she still deserves the credit for its fame.
Griggs entered the film industry as a child actress. Her first role was in a musical named Annie. Then she featured as a host in Rated K: For Kids by Kids.
