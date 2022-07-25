Why Her, a K-drama, is doing quite well regarding ratings and viewership. The first season is not entirely out, but the fans have already started questioning its potential sequel.
When will Why Her Season 2 be released?
According to our speculations expert, the following to feature in Why Her Season 2: – Jun Ji-Hyun a– Hyeon-jin Seo – Cha Cheong-Hwa – Bae In-Hyuk
As mentioned earlier, the 15th and 16th episodes haven’t aired yet. So, we can’t say what will happen in the sequel because it all depends on...
Swipe up to know alla baout Why Her Season 2Release Date, Cast and Synopsis Update