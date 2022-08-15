When will Black Clover Season 5 be released?

In less than four years, the show Black Clover has established a strong fandom, which is quite enthusiastic. However, after the ending of the 4th season, fans are concerned about whether there will be a Black Clover Season 5 or not.
The 5th season’s plot will strongly determine what happens in the upcoming movie. And we are expecting it to cover a variety of new chapters. We are guessing that the movie will revolve around the plot in which...
According to our speculations, expect the following to make a comeback; Dallas Reid Cris, George, Jill Harris