It follows the life of Tom Burgess, a policeman who meets Marion on Brighton beach. The couple soon gets married as Tom believes it is the right thing to do. Although, his heart is somewhere else.

It follows the life of Tom Burgess, a policeman who meets Marion on Brighton beach. The couple soon gets married as Tom believes it is the right thing to do. Although, his heart is somewhere else.

It follows the life of Tom Burgess, a policeman who meets Marion on Brighton beach. The couple soon gets married as Tom believes it is the right thing to do. Although, his heart is somewhere else.