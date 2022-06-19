WITH THE FIRST SEASON ENDING SOON, FANS OF THE MYSTERY ROMANCE SCI-FI SERIES HAVE ONLY ONE QUESTION - IS THE TIME TRAVELERE'S WIFE SEASON 2 COMING?
The story of Clare and Henry, an ordinary artist and a time-traveling librarian. It explores the mysteries of love and attraction as the two embark on an adventurous love journey complicated by Henry’s constant time traveling.
Additionally, The Time Traveler’s Wife did not come out with the label of limited series. Thus, it is highly likely that our favorite science fiction romance series will get a second season!