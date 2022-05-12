What will happen to Amber Heard if she loses the defamation trial with Johnny Depp

By Farah Khan
It has been a busy month in a Fairfax County Courthouse as jurors decide who deserves damages for the turbulent relationship between Depp and Heard - who began dating in 2012, were married for 15 months, and divorced in 2016.
15 Months of Wedding
Trial proceedings will resume on May 16 following a one-week break, with closing arguments scheduled for May 27.
Heard is not at risk of jail time since she faces no criminal charges, only civil lawsuits.
Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an opinion piece she wrote in an English newspaper. He claims that the piece severely damaged his reputation and career. As well as cost him tens of millions of dollars.
Heard would be entitled to recover her legal fees from Depp even if she did not have to answer Depp's case.
She also filed a $100 million defamation countersuit, alleging that Depp was leading a "smear campaign" to ruin her life. Additionally, she claims that he is assaulting her dozens of times. She is doing this in response to the actor's claim that she is the abusive one in their relationship.
