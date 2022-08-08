What is Roger Waters Net Worth?

Not only did it become the most popular rock band of its time, but the group also released many best-selling albums and singles.
Not only did it become the most popular rock band of its time, but the group also released many best-selling albums and singles.
He initially wanted to become an architect. Thus, to pursue that dream, he got enrolled in Regent Street Polytechnic.
He initially wanted to become an architect. Thus, to pursue that dream, he got enrolled in Regent Street Polytechnic.
People, hold in to your breaths because you are going to get knocked off your socks! Roger Water has a swooping net worth of $310 million.
People, hold in to your breaths because you are going to get knocked off your socks! Roger Water has a swooping net worth of $310 million.
His creativity can be validated by his contribution as a songwriter in the following albums:– The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)– Wish You Were Here (1975)– Animals (1977)– The Wall (1979)
His creativity can be validated by his contribution as a songwriter in the following albums:– The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)– Wish You Were Here (1975)– Animals (1977)– The Wall (1979)
According to the calculated estimate, here is the total net worth of all the former and active members of the said band in question:
– Syd Barrett: US$5 million
– Richard Wright: US$70 million.
– Nick Mason: US$180 million
– David Gilmour: US$180 million.
– Roger Waters: US$310 million.
According to the calculated estimate, here is the total net worth of all the former and active members of the said band in question:
– Syd Barrett: US$5 million
– Richard Wright: US$70 million.
– Nick Mason: US$180 million
– David Gilmour: US$180 million.
– Roger Waters: US$310 million.