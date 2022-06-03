Owen Wilson is an American actor who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This has given a massive jump to the Owen Wilson net worth. Wilson is best known for his work in movies like Night at the Museum, Meet the Parents, and Anchorman.

