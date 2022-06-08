The only official news we have regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 is that it is in its development phase! Rockstar Studios announced the news in...
The new GTA title’s gameplay is solely based on rumors! Several sources have leaked information regarding possible locations in the upcoming game. Read more to know!
The rumor mill for GTA VI has been up and running for several years now! The 2020 leaks released by a Reddit fan claim that the game will feature a male lead Ricardo who is on his way to becoming a drug lord.