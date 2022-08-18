Virgin River Season 5 Plot

Virgin River’s journey to being one of the best American television show series on Netflix has been remarkable! The beautiful view of Vancouver and the day to day obstacles in Mel’s life as a struggling nurse-practitioner in North California, kept the audience rooted to their seats.
We already got the proposal from Jack in the eleventh episode of Season 4. Hence, with the “closure with Charmaine” and the situation with the paternity test being resolved, it is most likely that we are going to get a...
Without a doubt, Season 4 was one hell of a roller coaster ride. Especially, when we consider Jake’s and Melinda’s relationship in the series. They were definitely going through some...