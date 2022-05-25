Truth Be Told Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Till Now

“Truth Be Told” is an investigative crime series available on Apple T.V. plus. The show has dropped two seasons now, and fans are now awaiting the release of season 3.
The team has managed to recruit a stellar cast for the show. Most of the actors seen in the first two seasons will carry forward their roles into the third season. Poppy Parnell, the mastermind behind the famous true-crime podcast, is played by Octavia Spencer.
Truth Be Told is about the true-crime podcast run by Poppy Parnell. Parnell digs deep into old cases where she feels the offender has been wrongly convicted. Her first case is about the Bushman family, where the father was found dead in the house after a Halloween party.
