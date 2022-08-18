Travis Barker’s Net Worth 2022

Travis Landon Barker is an American drummer, musician, songwriter as well as a record producer. He is best known for being the drummer of the rock band Blink-182.
He earns around 15 million dollars annually through his music royalties. Travis Barker’s net worth is said to be 50 million dollars, updated in August of 2022.
Travis Landon Barker was born on 14th November 1975. His birth city is Fontana, California. Gloria Barker and Randy barker are his...
Travis Barker is currently in wedlock with Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney is the eldest of the Kardashian sisters. The couple started dating in...