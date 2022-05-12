The Wilds season 3 Expected Release Date on Amazon Prime Videos

Be ready for several new plot twists and jaw opening scenes. Because there is going to be a new phase in Gretchen’s psychology experiment and it is bound to blow your minds away. We don’t have any specific details about what this phase will consist of besides the fact that there will be a new group introduced. But before this new group gets added, the first two groups will get to have a lot of new experiences. As they both will have to learn to survive together and manage things. Moreover, the wilds season 3 will also develop each character more as all the 14 people will adjust to their new surroundings.