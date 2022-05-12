The Wilds season 3 Expected Release Date on Amazon Prime Videos

By: Muhammad Usman Siddiqui Entertainment
Amazon Studios still has to renew The Wilds for a third season. But we have our hopes high and hopefully, Amazon will very soon give fans the good news that they have all been waiting for.
This is because back when season 1 had been released, Amazon Prime renewed it for a second season within 8 days. Back then, the first season had also ended on a major cliffhanger just like season 2. This ensures that season 3 will also be renewed and quite soon as well if viewers give it the right amount of attention.
Since season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, there is no official release date for it. But, if Prime Video renews the Amazon original show by the end of May or June, fans can expect to see the entire season 3 by late summer or early fall in 2023.
Well we don’t have an official cast list but we are sure cast members from the first and second season will be returning. As the show mainly does revolve around a specific group of girls and boys undergoing a psychological experiment.
Be ready for several new plot twists and jaw opening scenes. Because there is going to be a new phase in Gretchen’s psychology experiment and it is bound to blow your minds away. We don’t have any specific details about what this phase will consist of besides the fact that there will be a new group introduced. But before this new group gets added, the first two groups will get to have a lot of new experiences. As they both will have to learn to survive together and manage things. Moreover, the wilds season 3 will also develop each character more as all the 14 people will adjust to their new surroundings.