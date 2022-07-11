star trek: strange new worlds season 2 renewal status

Paramount+ was so confident about the series that they renewed the second season even before the show debuted on the streaming site. And with this, they also renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a 5th season.
The first season got 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it did not just receive good reviews from the critics and the fans! Paramount+ has been working on expanding the Star Trek Universe for quite some time now.
As Paramount+ renewed the show a while ago, the production has already begun! And the latest news regarding the sequel is that the team wrapped up with the second season’s renewal on