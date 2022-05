In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the season two finale, Patrick Stewart revealed what fans could expect from the Next Generation crew in season three: “The characters will reassemble, but it’s not a reunion. Each has a purpose, and that’s all I’m going to say because season three will be fascinating. Obviously, it will involve how characters we’ve known for so long have evolved.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the season two finale, Patrick Stewart revealed what fans could expect from the Next Generation crew in season three: “The characters will reassemble, but it’s not a reunion. Each has a purpose, and that’s all I’m going to say because season three will be fascinating. Obviously, it will involve how characters we’ve known for so long have evolved.”