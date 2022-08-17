Snoop Dogg Announced “Snoop Loopz”

Snoop Dogg is known for a number of reasons in the industry aside from his music career. His latest collaboration with BTS is also making waves. And recently announced his new business venture with the name of ‘Snoop Loopz,’
We have already mentioned its best quality which is the generous portion of nutrients, but why else should you choose a new brand? Well, that is because...
Well, that was everything about Snoop Dog breakfast cereal ‘Snoop Loopz,’ which does not have a release date so far. But it will soon be making its way to the supermarkets as per the official Twitter announcement.