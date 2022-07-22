Savitri Jindal Net Worth in 2022

Savitri Jindal is one of India’s leading businesswomen and politicians. She is the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha. Further, she is also the chairperson of O.P. Jindal Group.
Savitri Jindal net worth makes her the richest woman in India. She is the 7th richest person in India and the 91st richest person across the globe, according to Forbes.
Savitri Jindal was born in Assam, in a town named Tinsukia. She attended school however did not receive a college education. Her father got her married to Om Prakash Jindal (the founder of Jindal Group) before she could continue her education.
Savitri Jindal got elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in 2005, a position previously held by her husband for years. In 2009 she got reelected and became the minister of Haryana in October 2013.
In 2013 it reached a commendable USD 7.6 billion, however, it fell to $3,5 billion in 2016. Just two years later, it shot to a whopping USD 8.8 billion in 2018. As of 2022. Savitri Jindal net worth...