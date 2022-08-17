Robyn Griggs: The another world

We have some sad news for the fans of Another World because famous actress Robyn Griggs has passed away after succumbing to Cancer. You must also remember her from ‘One Life To Live’.
The actress was born in Tunkhannock on 30th April 1973. At the time of her death, she was only 49. She was diagnosed with her illness back in...
Robyn began her journey at a very young age. She entered the industry as a child actor for the musical Annie.
At the time of her death, she was still married to Mark Wiley. The couple exchanged vows back in...