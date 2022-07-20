queen sugar season 7 details

Queen Sugar Season 7 is the final season of the beloved family drama. Director Ava DuVernay said it was time for Queen Sugar to say goodbye.
Most of the primary characters are expected to return for the final season. Hopefully, all of our beloved cast members will gather together one last time for yet another amazing season. The excitement is real, but the final season is always bittersweet.
Viewers can expect to see: – Rutina Wesley as Nova Bordelon – Dawn-Lyen Gardner as Charlotte Bordelon West – Kofi Siriboe as Ralph Angel Bordelon – Nicholas L. Ashe as Micah West
Queen Sugar has made its place in the industry after confronting essential aspects for the Black community. The show has also made headlines for exclusively working with women directors to break the gender bias.
Ahead of the season 6 final episode, OWN declared that the next season would be the last. Queen Sugar Season 7 does not have a definite release date yet, but it will premiere in....
Season 7 is filmed in rural Louisiana, just like the previous seasons. Queen Sugar follows the life of Nova, Charley, and Ralph Bordelon, siblings. After their father’s passing, the three siblings fight to run and maintain their family’s sugar cane farm.