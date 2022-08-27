Pinocchio: Disney’s Live-Action Film 

Pinocchio was and still is, to this day, a cultural icon. Its popularity can be validated because it has reimagined countless times. We are going to another version of Pinocchio in the form of a live-action film that will grace our screens shortly!
According to the story arc, a woodcarver called “Geppetto” carved him in a Tuscan village. Pinocchio is seemingly a...
Disney’s Pinocchio is an upcoming American musical fantasy film. The one and only Robert Zemeckis is the director of the new live-action film.