New Amsterdam Season 5 Release Date

New Amsterdam follows the life of Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at New Amsterdam hospital. What sets this show apart from its counterparts is the simplicity with which Max reforms the hospital.
The team over at NBC finally revealed the cast for New Amsterdam Season 5. Luckily for fans, the entire cast from the season....
New Amsterdam Season 5’s official release date is finally out. NBC revealed that the series would return for its fifth installment on...
While talking with TV Insider, the show’s executive producer, David Schulner, dropped some major hints. He stated that he wanted the series to...
Fans can watch the episodes as they air on NBC. Further, all episodes will be available for viewers to stream online on...