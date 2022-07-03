MURDOCH DIVORCE UPDATE

The divorce news between Rubert Murdoch and Jerry Hall was a mystery for a long time. Not now, though! We now have information about the Murdoch Divorce. According to reports....
In the divorce filing, Hall has claimed that she is unaware of all the assets and debts. Therefore, she will....
Murdoch Divorce still unclear who will be speaking and representing Murdoch. The Murdoch Divorce’s divorce news is shocking to their close ones too. No wonder we are even shocked about the development between the two.
Keep checking this space for more information about the divorce! The official statement of the duo is yet to come.