All American Season 4 was quite liked by the audience but when will we get new content? The fandom is after The CW to release official information regarding the release of All American Season 5 we have gathered some news. Read More to know. All American Season 4 was quite liked by the audience but when will we get new content? The fandom is after The CW to release official information regarding the release of All American Season 5 we have gathered some news. Read More to know.