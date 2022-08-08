Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship
The IT couple made several headlines in just a few months of their relationship. The fans were quite shocked to find out about this news.
According to the official reports, they had to part ways because of their hectic schedules...
This break-up does not have anything to do with Kanye West. The insiders have revealed that...
