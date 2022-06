Kenya Barris is a master of several trades! He is a television and film producer, an actor, and a writer! Thus, it is no surprise that he has one of the highest net worths of the century! Kenya Barris Net Worth is....

Kenya Barris is a master of several trades! He is a television and film producer, an actor, and a writer! Thus, it is no surprise that he has one of the highest net worths of the century! Kenya Barris Net Worth is....