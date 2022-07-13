Is Zendaya Directing in Euphoria Season 3?

The popular teen drama series, Euphoria, brings light to the sensitive topic of addiction amongst the younger generation.

In the lead, Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Ruby “Rue” Bennett, a teen suffering from addiction and freshly out of rehab.

Euphoria became the most tweeted about show of the decade, according to Variety.

we expect Euphoria Season 3 to release sometime in...

Based on the previous season’s events, we can predict what the third installment may hold...Swipe up