Is Heels Season 2 Confirmed by Starz?

Heels is the latest American drama series based on wrestling. Following a very successful first season, fans now await the release of Heels Season 2.
The team is yet to reveal the exact cast of Heels Season 2. Nonetheless, based on the events of the pilot season, it is possible to predict which characters would continue forward into the sophomore installment.
Therefore, as we move into the second season, it is predicted that the majority of season 2 would focus on Jack trying to make things right. Jack must try to fix his...
The trailer for the Heels second season of Heels is likely to drop sometime in...