Is Free Guy Season 2 confirmed?

The news regarding the sequel has been around for quite some time now. In fact, after the film’s popularity, the creators took this decision almost immediately. And, of course, Ryan Reynolds will return in the sequel!
As mentioned earlier, Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role of Guy and, along with him, also expect Jodie Comer to feature as....
The movie will likely focus on how Guy and the other game characters evolved and adapted to the new world. Antwan is not the kind of guy who forgets and forgives. He will probably return in
Swipe up to know when will Free Guy Season 2be released?