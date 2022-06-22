Is Chesapeake Shores Season 6 coming in summer? 

Chesapeake Shores is a multi-generational family drama that first came on television in 2016 on the Hallmark Channel.

While there has been no official news on who will be a part of season 6, we believe the whole cast of season 5 will be....

We know all the fans are eagerly waiting for news about Season 6. We come bearing good news for you all!