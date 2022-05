All Of Us Are Dead is based on the webtoon Now At Our School. The first season of this zombie series quickly became a fan favorite as it contained blood, scares, and death but with a hint of love, hope and intimacy.

All Of Us Are Dead is based on the webtoon Now At Our School. The first season of this zombie series quickly became a fan favorite as it contained blood, scares, and death but with a hint of love, hope and intimacy.