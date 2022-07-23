Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Latest News

Hold on to your breath, Folks! Your television screens are about to be graced with the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 of the long popular medical show. Yes, you’ve heard that right!
The set date for the premiere of Season 19 is on Thursday, October 6, at 9 pm Eastern time on ABC.
Grey’s Anatomy being a significant profit generator for Disney, has brought in a fantastic cast for its new season. Although, many of its original cast members have left the show. Some of them still remain a big part of this masterpiece: – Ellen Pompeo . – James Pickens – Chandra Wilson
There will be new faces in the new season of ABC’s thriving show: – Niko Terho from the movie “The Thing About Harry.” – Alexis Floyed from the drama “Inventing Anna.”
