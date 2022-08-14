Gravity Fall Season 3 Renewal status

Gravity Falls is an incredible show full of entertainment. It is an animated series that first came out in 2012. Since then, it has stayed on top of the hit list. It is one of the best and most successful animated series Disney Channel has produced.

What Is The Update On Gravity Fall Season 3 Renewal status?

Have a look at the cast of Gravity Falls – Jason Ritter  – Kristen Scaal  – Alex Hirsch   – Alex Hirsch  – Linda Cardellini – J.K Simmons . – Alex Hirsch

Will there be Gravity Falls Season 3?The last episode of Gravity Falls aired in February 2016 on Netflix. It has been a long wait since then, and fans are yearning for a

Swipe up to know Will Gravity Falls be Renewed for Season 3?