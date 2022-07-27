Everything about Stranger Things
Stranger Things does wonders with its enticing visual and breath-taking storyline!
"They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year..."
David Harbour suggested the same in an interview
It appears that
Jamie Campbell Bower
will also appear as Vecna in Season 5.
It is still sad to know that some of our favorite new characters won’t be in the finale, who won our hearts in just a short time.
We have some spoilers for you guys! Did you know that.
