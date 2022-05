Matarazzo is an American actor and singer. Even though he has been in the industry since 2011, his true rise to fame came with his role as Dustin, the Netflix’s most popular Sci-Fi horror series, Stranger Things.

Matarazzo is an American actor and singer. Even though he has been in the industry since 2011, his true rise to fame came with his role as Dustin, the Netflix’s most popular Sci-Fi horror series, Stranger Things.