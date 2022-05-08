Demon Slayer Season 3 Manga Release Date, Episodes, and Where You Can Watch and more with Open Sky News

Many cast members will be returning:   – Tanjiro played by Natsuki Hanae – Zenitsu played by Hiro Shimono – Inosuke played by Matsuoka – Nezuko played by Akari Kitou

Demon Slayer season 3 will consist of 10 to 12 episodes. This will be approximately 25 manga chapters.

Back in April 2022, a teaser trailer was shared by Crunchyroll and anime studio Ufotable. Learn more to watch the trailer.