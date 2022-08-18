Dead Island 2 Release Date

The new pre-order listing on Amazon for Dead Island 2 has given the fans new details about the upcoming game. You must have grown tired of the fake release dates and other sorts of news from unverified sources, but this one is legit!
As per the official Amazon listing, Dead Island 2 will launch on 3rd February 2023.
According to the official description, it is a First-Person Action RPG. So, in simple words, you’ll once again get to play as a cool Zombie Slayer.
Swipe up to know Potential Release Date, Map Location, Screen of Dead Island 2